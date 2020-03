BRUSSELS, March 10 (Reuters) - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will talk by video-link to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday to discuss national measures and EU support on the coronavirus, she said in a tweet.

European Union leaders will hold emergency talks in a video conference call on Tuesday afternoon to discuss a joint response to the virus outbreak. (Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)