BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had sealed a supply deal with Johnson & Johnson for the supply of its potential COVID-19 vaccine for up to 400 million people.

This is the third advance purchase contract signed by the EU with makers of COVID-19 vaccines after deals with AstraZeneca and Sanofi. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Jason Neely @fraguarascio)