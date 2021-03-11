EU says formal authorisation of J&J vaccine to follow shortly

BRUSSELS, March 11 (Reuters) - European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Thursday the European Commission’s formal authorisation of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will follow shortly, after the EU’s drug regulator recommended granting it conditional marketing approval.

“This marks another key step towards ensuring that all citizens can access safe and effective vaccinations as soon as possible. EU Commission authorisation will follow shortly,” Kyriakides wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)