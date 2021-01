BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The European Union Health Commissioner on Wednesday said that, under the contract it signed with AstraZeneca for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, the drugmaker committed to providing doses from four plants, including two in Britain.

Stella Kyriakides told a news conference that the company had legal obligations to comply with the contract. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Editing by David Goodman )