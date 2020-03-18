Financials
March 18, 2020 / 10:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU lawmaker asks watchdog to consider European short-selling ban

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The European Union’s markets watchdog should assess whether short-selling of shares is significant enough to warrant a pan-EU ban, a senior member of the European Parliament said on Wednesday.

Markus Ferber, a German centre-right member of the parliament, said recent heavy sell-offs in shares have raised questions about implications for financial stability and that a pan-EU short-selling ban may be needed.

“Such a ban should be introduced on a European level and in a coordinated way in order to avoid market fragmentation and regulatory arbitrage,” Ferber said in a letter to the European Securities and Markets Authority.

Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Lawrence White

