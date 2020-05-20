EU watchdog calls on companies to make full pandemic impact disclosures

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Upcoming half-yearly reports from companies listed in the European Union should adequately reflect the current and expected impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their operations, the bloc’s securities watchdog said on Wednesday.

“ESMA also highlights the importance of providing information on the identification of the principal risks and uncertainties to which issuers are exposed,” the European Securities and Markets Authority said in a statement. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)