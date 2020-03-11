EU watchdog tells financial firms to disclose coronavirus impact

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Financial companies should disclose “as soon as possible” any relevant significant information about the impact of coronavirus on their business, the European Union’s markets watchdog said on Wednesday.

“All financial market participants, including infrastructures should be ready to apply their contingency plans, including deployment of business continuity measures, to ensure operational continuity in line with regulatory obligations,” the European Securities and Markets Authority said in a statement. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)