EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks Moderna COVID vaccine deal at below $25 per dose-source

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission wants to reach a deal with Moderna for the supply of millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose, an EU official involved in the talks said.

Moderna said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial. The EU has been in talks with Moderna for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine at least since July, an internal EU document seen by Reuters shows. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alex Richardson)