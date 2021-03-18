Oxford welcomes EU, UK regulator backing for COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON (Reuters) - Oxford’s vaccine trial chief on Thursday welcomed statements by European and British medical regulators that the COVID-19 shot the university developed with AstraZeneca should continue to be rolled out after reports of blood clots.

“I welcome the news that both the MHRA and EMA have reiterated that the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh any potential risks, and the vaccine should continue to be administered,” said Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator on the Oxford Vaccine Trial.

“It is important that public health bodies monitor the roll out of the vaccine, and safety has to be paramount with any new medicine.”