Head of EU parliament Sassoli in self-isolation as precaution

BRUSSELS, March 10 (Reuters) - The president of the European Parliament Davide Sassoli said on Tuesday he was in self-isolation at his Brussels home as a precaution after having travelled to Italy.

“Parliament will continue to work to exercise its duties. No virus can block democracy,” Sassoli, an Italian, said in statement on Tuesday.

The European Parliament on Monday decided to shorten its monthly gathering due to concerns that hundreds of lawmakers sitting together could spread the coronavirus, an official said.

The plenary session had originally been scheduled to be held in Strasbourg, France, but that was cancelled due to concerns that travel there would increase coronavirus risks. (Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)