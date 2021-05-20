European Commission signs third contract with BioNTech-Pfizer for 1.8 billion vaccine doses

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Newcastle Racecourse vaccination centre, in Newcastle upon Tyne, Britain January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

(Reuters) - The European Commission said bit.ly/3f1bDo4 on Thursday that it signed a third contract with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc for an additional 1.8 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The contract reserves the doses on behalf of all European Union member states, between end 2021 to 2023, the statement added. The contract requires that the vaccine production is based in the EU and that essential components are sourced from the EU.