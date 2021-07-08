EU executive approves Croatia's 6.3 bln euro COVID recovery plan

BRUSSELS, July 7 (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive approved on Thursday Croatia’s plan to spend 6.3 billion euros ($7.43 billion) worth of additional funds from the bloc that are aimed at restarting economic growth mauled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aid is part of the EU’s unprecedented economic stimulus totalling 800 billion euros to be distributed among the 27 member states.

Croatia plans to use 40% of the total allocated funds to support climate objectives, including to restore rivers and lakes, improve water management and flood protection, the Commission said.

A further 789 million euros would go towards renovating private and public buildings, as well as education of workers and experts in the fields of energy and post-earthquake renovation. ($1 = 0.8481 euros) (Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine)