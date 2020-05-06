EU securities watchdog monitors surge in retail trading in pandemic

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Investment firms must treat their customers fairly as retail trading surges in volatile markets during the pandemic, the European Union’s securities watchdog said on Wednesday.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said several national regulators in the EU have noticed a significant increase in the number of retail clients opening investment accounts and trading.

“ESMA believes that firms have even greater duties when providing investment or ancillary services to investors, especially when they are new or have limited investment knowledge or experience, who decide to invest during these times of intensified market volatility,” the watchdog said in a statement.