BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday that there were no talks under way to buy Russia’s COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine.

“Currently no talks are ongoing to integrate the Sputnik vaccine in the portfolio,” of COVID-19 shots ordered by the European Union, the spokesman told a news conference. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)