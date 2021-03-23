EU does not seek outright vaccine export ban, but wants fair share of jabs, Brussels says

March 23 (Reuters) - The European Union does not aim for a general Covid-19 vaccine export ban but wants to make sure the 27-nation bloc gets its fair share of jabs, the EU Commission said on Tuesday.

“We are not seeking an outright ban on vaccine exports but we expect manufacturers to live up to their contractual obligations,” EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told a news conference. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by Foo Yun Chee)