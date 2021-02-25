Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
AstraZeneca chief says company hopes to catch up, meet EU's Q2 COVID-19 vaccine supply targets

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday he hoped to meet the European Union’s expectations on the number of COVID-19 vaccines the company can deliver to the bloc in the second quarter of the year.

“We are working 24/7 to improve delivery and hopefully catch up to the expectations for Q2,” he told EU lawmakers in a public hearing. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Editing by Susan Fenton)

