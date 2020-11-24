Spain's PM sees EU deal to unblock budget, recovery funds by year-end

FILE PHOTO: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a news conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, November 22, 2020. Moncloa Palace/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa/Handout via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday he was confident the European Union would find a solution by year-end to overcome opposition from Hungary and Poland to the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery package.

“I see no other option ... I am confident we will reach an agreement before the end of the year,” he told a video conference on foreign policy.