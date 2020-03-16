EU leaders set to hold video conference on virus on Tuesday

BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - European Council president Charles Michel said he had called a video conference of EU leaders on Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus and the bloc’s response.

“I have decided to call a video conference with the European Council members on Tuesday 17 March to follow up on our EUCO (European Council) actions on COVID-19,” Michel, who chairs summits of EU leaders, said on Twitter on Monday.

“Containing the spread of the virus, providing sufficient medical equipment, boosting research and limiting the economic fallout is key,” he continued. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Francesco Guarascio)