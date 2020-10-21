EU leaders to hold COVID-19 video-conference Oct.29, sources say

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will hold a video-conference next week to discuss how to better cooperate against the COVID-19 pandemic as infections rise, two EU officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The video-conference will be held on Oct. 29 and will be the first of a series of regular discussions that EU leaders have committed to hold, to tackle the pandemic. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Kevin Liffey)