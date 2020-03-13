EU adapts to uphold trade defence during virus crisis

BRUSSELS, March 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it was adapting its procedures to ensure that it can carry out investigations into suspected cases of excessively cheap imports even during the coronavirus crisis.

The Commission, which oversees trade policy in the 27-member European Union, said it was adjusting to a situation where its experts could not carry out on-site inspections of exporters and was looking into giving more time for requests for information.

The adaptations, the Commission said, would ensure that economic damage for European companies related to unfair trade remain adequately addressed during the current health crisis.

Of the Commission’s 37 ongoing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations, 25 include imports from China. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Francesco Guarascio)