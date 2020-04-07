EU member states sign off on truck driver reforms

April 7 (Reuters) - European Union countries adopted new rules for truck drivers’ working conditions on Tuesday, despite several countries calling for the reforms to be halted to help support vulnerable transport firms amid the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new rules need a final sign-off by the European Parliament before they take effect after majority of EU member states and the bloc’s lawmakers struck an early deal in December.

“The new rules are designed to ensure a balance between improved working and social conditions for drivers and the freedom to provide cross-border services for operators, and will also contribute to road safety,” the EU’s Brussels headquarters said in a statement.

The new rules will force trucks to return to home countries every eight weeks, will give drivers the right to return home every four weeks, and require drivers to spend rest periods outside their vehicle – with employers shouldering the cost of accommodation.

Eight mainly eastern countries had taken issue with the rules, which they said could cripple businesses already facing disruption caused by border controls within the bloc triggered by the pandemic.

The rules on rest times will apply 20 days after the legislation is published. Changes to truck return rules will apply 18 months after the regulation enters into force. (Reporting by Kate Abnett Editing by David Holmes)