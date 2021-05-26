Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Airport Services

EU's Schinas says COVID-19 passports to drive tourism restart before July 14

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 26 (Reuters) - The European Union’s digital vaccine certificate should help galvanise a recovery in international travel and tourism ahead of the summer season, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said on Wednesday.

Speaking on a panel on the recovery in travel, Schinas reaffirmed the bloc’s target to vaccinate 70% of its adult population by July 14 and predicted travel and tourism should restart before that date. (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Alison Williams)

