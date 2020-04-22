European Commission proposes 600 mln euros pandemic aid to Tunisia

TUNIS, April 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission is proposing financial aid to Tunisia of 600 million euros to help it limit the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, subject to approval by the European parliament and EU council, it said on Wednesday.

The money is part of a wider 3 billion euros assistance package for 10 non-EU countries in and around Europe, and would be made available for 12 months in the form of loans on favourable terms, the commission said on its website.

The first disbursal would be made as soon as possible after beneficiary countries agreed it, with a second instalment at the end of this year or early next year provided policy measures it was conditioned on were implemented, it said.

Tunisia, reliant on tourism for nearly 10% of economic activity, faces financial disaster this year with the expected loss of revenue due to travel restrictions and lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

It has agreed a $743 million loan to help it navigate the crisis this month from the International Monetary Fund, which forecast that Tunisia’s economy would contract by 4.3% this year. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Alex Richardson)