EU's von der Leyen says COVID-19 vaccinations in EU to start on Dec. 27, 28, 29

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a session at European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries will begin inoculating people against the new coronavirus from Dec. 27, the head of the EU commission said on Thursday.

“On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU,” von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. She had previously called for a coordinated start to inoculations on the same day in all 27 EU countries.