EU expects to vaccinate majority by June-end: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Most European Union (EU) member states will have sufficient COVID-19 vaccines to immunize the majority of their people by the end of June, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands will be in a position to fully inoculate more than 55% of their populations by June end, the report here added, citing projections in the memo by the EU executive the European Commission.