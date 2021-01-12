EU to close preliminary talks this week with Valneva over COVID-19 vaccine

BRUSSELS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission plans to conclude this week preliminary talks with French company Valneva over the advance purchase of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, EU top negotiator Sandra Gallina told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“We intend to launch this week a tender procedure for Valneva,” Gallina said in a hearing in the EU Parliament, confirming a Reuters report from Monday. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Editing by Catherine Evans)