Biotechnology

EU to close preliminary talks this week with Valneva over COVID-19 vaccine

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission plans to conclude this week preliminary talks with French company Valneva over the advance purchase of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, EU top negotiator Sandra Gallina told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“We intend to launch this week a tender procedure for Valneva,” Gallina said in a hearing in the EU Parliament, confirming a Reuters report from Monday. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Editing by Catherine Evans)

