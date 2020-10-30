EU will wait for late-stage data before approving COVID vaccine: Spahn

FILE PHOTO: German Health Minister Jens Spahn attends the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 21, 2020. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union will wait for late-stage efficacy and safety data before approving a coronavirus vaccine to ensure there is broad acceptance of any shot, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

“Most important for acceptance is that we make clear from the beginning that we will wait for clinical trials in Phase III before approval,” Spahn said following a videoconference of EU health ministers.