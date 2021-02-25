EU states report offers for 900 million vaccine by 'alleged intermediaries': anti-fraud body

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Several European Union countries reported offers from “alleged intermediaries” for 900 million doses of COVID vaccines at a total asking price of some 12.7 billion euros, the bloc’s anti-fraud agency OLAF said on Thursday.

OLAF has opened an inquiry earlier this month into scam vaccine offers as the bloc faces increasing risk of fraud in that area.

Pharmaceutical companies have said they only sell directly to governments.