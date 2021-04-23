EU still backs AstraZeneca vaccine, cites insufficient data for specific risk factors

April 23 (Reuters) - Europe’s drug regulator reiterated on Friday that benefits of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any risks, after determining that serious side effects of rare blood clots are likely to occur in 1 out of 100,000 vaccinated people.

There was not enough data on the vaccine from Europe to determine if blood clot risks with low blood platelets would differ with the each dose of the vaccine, or to provide context on its benefits and risks with regards to gender, the European Medicines Agency said.