BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission will present a proposal in March on creating an EU-wide digital vaccination passport, Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

“As for the question of what the digital green passport could look like: we will submit a legislative proposal in March,” she said in a video conference with German conservative lawmakers. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)