EU Commission sees potential in protein-based COVID-19 vaccines

Puurs (Reuters) - Th EU Commission may eventually expand its portfolio of COVID-19 jabs to protein-based vaccines, the EU executive’s President Ursula von der Leyen suggested on Friday.
“We will certainly add other potential vaccines, for example protein-based vaccines have also quite a potential,” von der Leyen said at a news briefing.
The vaccines currently being developed by Novavax and Sanofi/Glaxo-Smith-Kline are examples of protein-based vaccines.
Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Toby Chopra
