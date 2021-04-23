Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

EU Commission sees potential in protein-based COVID-19 vaccines

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Puurs (Reuters) - Th EU Commission may eventually expand its portfolio of COVID-19 jabs to protein-based vaccines, the EU executive’s President Ursula von der Leyen suggested on Friday.

“We will certainly add other potential vaccines, for example protein-based vaccines have also quite a potential,” von der Leyen said at a news briefing.

The vaccines currently being developed by Novavax and Sanofi/Glaxo-Smith-Kline are examples of protein-based vaccines.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Toby Chopra

