EU to conclude deal for 1.8 bln vaccines with Pfizer/Biontech in days

PUURS, Belgium, April 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission will conclude in the next few days a deal with BionTech/Pfizer for the delivery over 2021-2023 of 1.8 billion vaccines against the coronavirus, the head of the EU executive arm Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

“We are working with Biontech/Pfizer on a new contract,” von der Leyen told a news conference at the vaccine production site.

“This will foresee 1.8 billion does for 2021-2023. We will conclude in the next days. It will secure the doses necessary to give booster shots to increase immunity,” she said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski)