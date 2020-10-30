Germany says need to reform WHO now not later

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - It’s important to push ahead with reforms to the World Health Organisation now and not only once the pandemic is over, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

“I do not believe in the thesis that says let the pandemic pass first, then start a process,” Spahn told a news conference following a video conference of EU health ministers.

“The current pandemic challenges us very acutely (...) but it is very important that the reform debate is held in parallel.” (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Riham Alkousaa)