EU to host May 4 donor conference for coronavirus vaccine search

BRUSSELS, April 15 (Reuters) - The European Union will host an online conference on May 4 for governments and organisations to pledge money to support the search for a vaccine to the novel coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

“To support this global initiative, funding is needed,” Von der Leyen told a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel. “I hope that countries and organisations all over the world will respond to this call,” she said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott, Gabriela Baczynska, Kate Abnett; Editing by Jon Boyle)