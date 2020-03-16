Market News
March 16, 2020

European Union headed for 2020 recession-EU's Breton

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - The European Union will go through a recession this year due to the impact on its economy of the coronavirus health crisis, EU’ internal market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Monday.

“Obviously we are expecting a recession during the year 2020,”Breton told BFM Business radio.

“Before the crisis we were (expecting) around 1.4% (economic) growth for the whole continent, now we expect a negative impact of between 2% and 2.5%,” he added.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Bate Felix

