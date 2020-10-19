Diagnostics group Eurofins gets U.S. 'EUA' approval for home-based COVID-19 Test

PARIS (Reuters) - Laboratory testing and diagnostics company Eurofins said its new at-home COVID nasal testing product had received ‘Emergency Use Approval’ (EUA) status from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration regulatory body.

Eurofins said the EUA authorised self-collection kit gives consumers a convenient and quick option to test from the comfort of their home, with results reviewed by a licensed physician and provided via email within 24 hours of sample receipt.

Worldwide coronavirus cases crossed 40 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere fuelled a resurgence in the spread of the disease.