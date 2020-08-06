Company News
August 6, 2020 / 5:49 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

French group Eurofins targets more COVID-19 products as H1 profits rise

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - French laboratories and diagnostics company Eurofins said it hoped to launch more products aimed at detecting the presence of the COVID-19 virus, as it posted higher first-half profits.

Net profits rose 60.9% from a year earlier to 95 million euros ($113 million). Revenues increased 7.2% to 2.323 billion euros and Eurofins said it was confident of meeting its 2020 financial targets, which include reaching 5 billion euros of revenues.

Eurofins has launched an array of products to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the COVID-19 disease.

$1 = 0.8415 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below