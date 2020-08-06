Market News
August 6, 2020 / 7:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Shares in France's Eurofins rally as it targets more coronavirus products

Sudip Kar-Gupta

2 Min Read

(Adds share price reaction and detail)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - French laboratories and diagnostics company Eurofins said it hoped to launch more products aimed at detecting the presence of the coronavirus, as it posted an increase in first-half profits, sending its shares to record highs.

Net profits rose 60.9% from a year earlier to 95 million euros ($113 million).

Revenues increased 7.2% to 2.323 billion euros and Eurofins said it was confident of meeting its 2020 financial targets, which include reaching 5 billion euros of revenues.

Eurofins has launched an array of products to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the COVID-19 disease, buoying its overall performance.

Eurofins shares were up by around 10% in early session trading, at all-time highs. The stock has risen by roughly 30% since the start of 2020, giving Eurofins a market capitalisation of around 12 billion euros.

“A strong performance across the board,” wrote brokerage Jefferies, keeping a ‘buy’ rating on Eurofins’ shares.

$1 = 0.8415 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below