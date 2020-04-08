Euro zone talks on coronavirus econ support package suspended until Thurs

BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters) - The chairman of euro zone finance ministers Mario Centeno said on Wednesday he was suspending talks on half a trillion euro package to support the economy against the coronavirus epidemic until Thursday, to bridge divisions over its elements.

“We came close to a deal but we are not there yet,” Centeno said on Twitter after 16 hours of talks with numerous breaks, resumptions and bilateral discussions brought no breakthrough.

“I suspended the Eurogroup and continue tomorrow, Thursday,” he said.

Officials said the deadlock was caused by a feud between Italy and the Netherlands over conditions attached to euro zone credit for governments to fight the coronavirus epidemic. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)