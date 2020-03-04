Eurogroup's Centeno: 'No efforts will be spared' to contain coronavirus outbreak

LISBON, March 4 (Reuters) - Europe’s finance ministers are prepared to implement fiscal measures to support growth across the bloc amid the coronavirus outbreak, Eurogroup chairman Mario Centeno said on Wednesday, adding that “no efforts will be spared”.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely,” he told journalists after a conference call with EU finance ministers. He said the fiscal measures would be implemented based on countries’ specific circumstances. (Reporting by Catarina Demony, Sergio Goncalves and Patricia Vicente Rua; Editing by Kevin Liffey)