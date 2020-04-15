Car hire group Europcar gets Spanish financing, still working on French aid package

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - French car hire company Europcar said on Wednesday that it had secured new financing lines guaranteed by the Spanish state, and added it was still working on getting additional financing aid from the French government.

Europcar, which has been one of many transport companies around the world hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus, said it had finalised earlier this week its first lines of financing that were 70% guaranteed by the Spanish state for an amount of 36 million euros ($39.5 million).

Europcar added it was continuing efforts with some of its main banks to get additional financing guaranteed by the French state via France’s BPI state bank.