Bonds News
September 7, 2020 / 5:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Car hire group Europcar in talks on financial restructuring

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French car hire company Europcar , one of many transport companies to have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Monday it was in talks about a financial restructuring.

“The group’s objective is to ensure a sustainable capital structure adapted to its level of revenue, with reduced corporate indebtedness and appropriate liquidity,” Europcar said in a statement.

Previously owned by Volkswagen, Europcar was bought by investment company Eurazeo in 2006 and listed on the stock market in 2015. Eurazeo still has a stake of around 29.9% in Europcar.

Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below