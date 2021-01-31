EU's Von Der Leyen says Astrazeneca will deliver 9 mln more vaccine doses

Jan 31 (Reuters) - EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said on Sunday Astrazeneca Plc will deliver 9 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses in the first quarter, making a total of 40 million doses to Europe.

Astrazeneca will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled, Von Der Leyen said on twitter.

“The company will also expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe,” she said. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)