Eurogroup's Centeno says imagination needed to tackle coronavirus crisis, ponders EU-wide taxation

LISBON, April 16 (Reuters) - More imagination is needed to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said on Thursday, suggesting Europe should ponder introducing bloc-wide taxation.

“It’s clear that we can be more imaginative,” Centeno said at a parliamentary hearing in Lisbon. “There has been a huge debate in Europe and in other international forums, such as in the OECD, about taxes that may be of a European nature.”

