Healthcare

Europe begins review of Eli Lilly's antibodies for COVID-19

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Europe’s medicines regulator said on Thursday it had initiated a rolling review of data on antibodies bamlanivimab and etesemivab being developed by U.S. company Eli Lilly to treat COVID-19.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was yet to evaluate the full dataset, adding it was too early to draw any conclusions regarding the benefit-risk balance of the medicines. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

