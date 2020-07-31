Company News
July 31, 2020 / 12:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

SAP, Deutsche Telekom to build corona app gateway for European Commission

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it had signed a contract for SAP and Deutsche Telekom to build a software platform that would enable coronavirus contact tracing apps to exchange information.

The two companies, designers of Germany’s Corona-Warn-App downloaded more than 16 million times, had proposed creating the gateway to share infection warnings between national apps with the goal of enabling safer cross-border travel. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
