Pound extends gains, Italian yields drop on Fed stimulus

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - The British pound climbed to a three-week high and Italian government bond yields fell as risk appetite improved across the board after the Fed rolled out a broad $2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses.

Sterling extended gains, rising 0.8%, to a three-week high of $1.2481 as the dollar fell broadly against its rivals.

Italian government bond yields, already slightly down on the day, dropped even further on the news on improved risk sentiment. The country’s benchmark 10-year government bond yields were down 10 basis points at 1.56% a move matched by Italian debt across the curve.

Meanwhile, European stocks were trading 1.8% higher and were poised for their best weekly performance since 2011.

The Fed said it would work through banks to offer 4-year loans to companies of up to 10,000 employees and directly buy the bonds of states and more populous counties and cities to help them respond to the health crisis.