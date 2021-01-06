European drugs regulator approves Moderna coronavirus vaccine - statement

AMSTERDAM, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday became the second to receive approval from Europe’s medicines regulator as authorities accelerate the roll-out of shots aimed at curbing the pandemic amid worries about more infectious variants.

Following the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the final step is approval by the European Commission which is expected to quickly follow. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jon Boyle)