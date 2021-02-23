EU drugs regulator studying expanded use of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Europe’s drugs regulator said on Tuesday it is evaluating the use of remdesivir in COVID-19 patients who do not need oxygen support, after developer Gilead Sciences submitted an application to extend the medicine’s use.

Europe had conditionally approved remdesivir, sold under the brand name Veklury, in July for treating COVID-19 in adults and adolescents with pneumonia requiring oxygen support. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)