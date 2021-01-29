Complex data from AstraZeneca made vaccine assessment challenging - EMA

AMSTERDAM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency’s executive director, Emer Cooke, said on Friday that the complex package of data provided by AstraZeneca on its COVID-19 vaccine had made an assessment challenging.

The vice chair of EMA’s human medicines committee, Bruno Sepodes, told a news briefing that the shot should provide protection for people over the age of 55, based on immunogenicity results.

They were speaking after the EMA approved the shot for use in Europe.